I have no Twitter account and I wasn't deported, says Ibori

Chief James Onanefe Ibori wishes to inform the general public that he has no Twitter Account at all. In a press statement signed by Chief Ibori’s Media Assistant, Tony Eluemunor, the former Governor of Delta State explained that reports reached him Sunday afternoon that a Twitter handle in his name (@ChiefIbori), with his picture too, has been trending on the internet.
His media office immediately reached out to some journalists such as to warn Nigerians not to fall victim to the fraudster who created that Twitter Account for whatever reason. We can only suspect that a confidence trickster must have created that account to lure incredulous Nigerians into a 419 trap.
Please, Chief Ibori would like the general public to disregard that account and to stop assessing the Twitter handle over matters or discussions affecting him as he neither nor those working for him created that Twitter handle or has ever commented on it. The Twitter administrators have been advised to shut down the account and whenever Ibori sees the need to create a Twitter account, the public would be so advised.
Second, Ibori wishes to correct the impression created by some news reports that he was deported from the UK. He said: “Even though I had wanted to publicise my return to Nigeria so that wrong meanings would not be read into the public interest I knew my presence in Nigeria would elicit, and also because I never wanted any crowd that would gather because of me to disturb a single Nigerian in the course of their duties, all my efforts to keep the trip secret failed. The airline that brought me into Nigeria is public knowledge. So, too, my disembarkation Airport.
So, it would be easy to verify that I was not deported because the deporting country’s officials would always hand over deportees to Nigerian Immigration officials and documents would also be exchanged. Those who have chosen to report lies, and claim that I was deported know that no document exists anywhere in the world to back up those malicious claims.
Most of all, a record of documented letters between Ibori’s solicitors and the British Home off exist which proves beyond all reasonable doubts that Ibori was granted leave to exit Britain “voluntarily”, and he announced, as was reported by both the Reuters and the BBC, and several Nigerian news outlets that he would return to Nigeria in a matter of days. He did not announce the exact day so as to avoid the situation that would result in crowd control challenges for the security services.
Moreover, last week Tuesday, 31st January Ibori confirmed in his last court appearance in Britain that he will appeal his conviction because the trial was riddled with corruption and other reasons.
The court could not fix a date for confiscation hearing in deference to Ibori’s impending appeal, and so adjourned hearing till 17th March; so the confiscation hearing will not start till after the appeal against Ibori’s conviction. This remains one of Ibori’s greatest victories since the London case started.
Ibori's Counsel requested for the adjournment in the hope that the appeal would have been filed before 17th March, thereby putting the confiscation hearing on hold.
Signed: Tony Eluemunor
Ibori’s Media Assistant.
9 comments:
Hope una don hear huh?NIGRIANS GOSSIPERs,BLOGGERs AND MEDIAS HOPE UNA DON HEAR HUH? May god bless u our able son. The best governor. NO ONE DEPORTED U SIR U ARE A BONAFIDE UK CITIZEN SIR. His better than that yoruba drug lord call thiefnubu and the dead terrorist buhari.we are proud of u sir.
If e pain u die now now now ooo
#sad indeed
Who ask you questions?
I have no Twitter account and I wasn't deported, says Ibori Is a good talk which need reviews that has to be submitted to press for the mistakes we've made concerning his matter
Long life Ibori
Ibori is British so how can he be deported....sahara and their fake news
Ovoko see korokoro ogbonge first class lie.
A deportee is even better than you Mr ex convict!!
Long live LIB
