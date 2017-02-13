"I get male sexual advances because of the gay roles i acted" - Daniel K Daniel

In an interview on Channels TV's 'Rubbing Minds' yesterday, Nollywood actor, Daniel K Daniel made this revelation. Daniel who won the 2016 AMVCA best actor award, played a lead homosexual role in Asurf Oluseyi's "Hell or High" which premiered last year. That role however had effects, as sexual advances were made by some men towards him. The actor however said he doesn't regret the role he played and also revealed that he's not single (sorry ladies!) or married. See more tweets after the cut...
No comments:
Post a Comment