Tuesday, 14 February 2017

"I feel beautiful...because I am" - Nigerian amputee, Adenike embraces her body (photos)

Nigerian initiator of Amputee United, Adenike Oyetunde is embracing her body as she embarks on a new adventure...learning how to swim. She posted these photos on her Instagram page and wrote: 
 "It's easier for people like me to wear tank tops, sleeveless tops, above-knee skirts(because I don't have fat arms, or stretch marks); but, I have realised, not everyone is this confident.
Some can't because they don't like their bodies, others are scared of what people will say. (P.s: please work on your body, if you really want a change) but in the mean time, LOVE your body. Embrace your body. That's all you've got.

Today, I applaud bodies that have carried humans and are not as they used to.
I applaud bodies that are undergoing some panel beating. I applaud me, for going out of my comfort zone to agree to doing this. As I prepare to learn to swim  (don't postpone things oh, old age na wa), I love my body now, and will do even later. I feel very beautiful, because I am. So should you..#EmbraceYourBody


5 comments:

Swtswt Eze said...

btyful

14 February 2017 at 14:11
ochouba chidinma said...

Well done MS Nike..... I LOVE YOU!!

14 February 2017 at 14:19
OSINANL said...

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL JARE

14 February 2017 at 14:21
Anonymous said...

God bless you

14 February 2017 at 14:41
Anonymous said...

She just motivated me now to luv my body, am so shy of my body because of stretch marks. Thanks ma u are truely beautiful.

14 February 2017 at 14:44

