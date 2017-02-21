 'I didn’t know my parents were famous until I turned 13'- Brooklyn Beckham reeveals | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

'I didn’t know my parents were famous until I turned 13'- Brooklyn Beckham reeveals

Brooklyn, the first child of celebrity couple, David and Victoria Beckham, has revealed he never knew his parents were celebrities until he turned 13, saying he always saw them as normal parents.
Victoria, was a member of the then famous Spice girls pop group and is now a fashion designer, while David was a former England, Manchester and Real Madrid footballer, and even thugh Brooklyn regularly visited stadiums with his father he says he never grasped their celebrity status till later on in his young life.
"I didn't actually know that they were big until I was about 13," Beckham, 17, told Wonderland magazine. I went to a football game and people were shouting my dad's name and I was like, 'What?! Oh my God. I don't look at them like that.'"
Clearly a boy no more, the photographer already has a photo book in the works, of which he adds; 
“It’s pretty exciting to put my work out there and show people that I’m not just doing it because of my parents are.”
Brooklyn, 17, is senior brother to Romeo James Beckham, Harper Seven Beckham and Cruz Beckham
