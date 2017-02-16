"I ate cashews to survive" Ex-SS official, Mike Ejiofor shares his experience with Fulani kidnappers in Kogi State

Former senior official at the State Security Service, Mike Ejiofor was kidnapped last Sunday in Kogi State. Mr Ejiofor has been the Chairman of Apex Safety and Security Consultants in Abuja since retiring from service years ago. He and his driver regained freedom after paying N15m ransom. They both spent four days in captivity.
He shared his experience with the kidnappers said to be of Fulani extraction, with a friend, Alkasim Abdulkadir, who then shared it on twitter. See his tweets after the cut.
