'I and my children are suffering as a result of my husband's addiction to porn' - Woman files petition in Supreme court

A Mumbai-based lady has filed a petition in the Supreme Court saying Porn websites should be banned as her matrimonial life had been destroyed due to her husband's addiction to online pornography. She told the court that she was happily married for 30 years but matrimonial problems started in 2015 after her husband got addicted to pornographic websites despite being the father of two sweet children.According to Times of India, who reported the story, the lady's lawyers said in court that if her husband developed the addiction even though he was a well educated man and an old man, then pornographic sites will have a much more harmful impact on the youths of the society.
"My husband has of late become a addict of porn and spends a lot of his prescious time watching pornography which is now-a-days is easily accessible through the internet. As a result my husband has fallen prey to this addiction of watching pornographic videos and pictures which has made my husband's mind perverted and ruined my matrimonial life," she said in her petition.
"I and my children are suffering as a result of porn addiction of my husband. I am unfortunately a victim of matrimonial dispute resulting out of porn addiction of my husband. I have also during my work as social worker come across people who have been adversely affected because of free and easy availability of porn contents all over the internet," she said.
"Easy access of violent and hardcore porn websites is causing immense damage to family values in India. People of all ages are becoming perverted and morally bankrupt due to porn addiction. My husband is in his advancing years but still he has gone astray due to porn addiction, imagine what this addiction can do to the innocent minds of youth and children," she concluded.
The Indian government has temporarily blocked child porn sites from operating in the country and is currently formulating plans to stop internet pornography.
Source: Times of India
