"Today, I have decided to speak for myself, I am not a thief. I cannot be a thief. Today is the day they say I should give testimony to God. For those that know me, you know that my entire life is a testimony itself and I have said it over and over again that my life is fashioned by God, directed by God, sealed, acknowledged and blessed by God
and I believe that since the day I was born. Like Archbishop Avwomakpa said, when this whole commotion started, what was most painful to me was the pain and suffering that my people were going through. What I went through has nothing to do with me as a person because for some reasons, like I said to you, I drew my strength from God and somehow, I knew that God would stand by me. I knew that one day, this day would come. I am indeed very pleased that I can now stand before you and look at your faces, faces that I have missed and those of you that have indeed suffered the pains of my absence. It has nothing to do with me.”
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Monday, 13 February 2017
'I am not a thief' - convicted former Delta state governor, James Ibori says
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/13/2017 08:20:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
6 comments:
MUMU
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
If u are not a thief , then what are you. Its obvious you have no regrets after all the money you stole. Fake testimony
The painful thing to him was d suffering of his people, yet he stole 250M dollars that will build many schools, hospitals. He should shut up biko.. 😵 greedy thief
Common James,pls tell that to your uneducated illiterate kainkain majority of supporters,you are lucky you are not from southwest bcs you can never have such platform as this to tell stale story,anyways you looted ur people and nation blind as we pray mercy and sincere heart if restitution for you to use this second chance to affect humanity more rightly than wrongly.
Mr Ibori,you were jailed in uk for stealing and money laundering.Full stop.
STORY!
Okay oga, you try, the thief most be your twins brother.
Post a Comment