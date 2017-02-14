I am happy PDP is working towards regaining power come 2019- GEJ says

While addressing some PDP executives that paid him a visit at his residence in Abuja Monday, former President Goodluck Jonathan said he is happy the party is working towards regaining power in the next election. He said although they lost in the 2015 presidential election, every other party knows that PDP is still the leading party.
“Yes we lost the presidential election but that doesn’t diminish us. Every other party still knows that PDP is a leading party. Losing the presidency is something temporary. We should be able to get that position back as long as we are able to get our acts together. I am happy that you people are working towards that”he said
