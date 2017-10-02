Humblesmith Tours America, Europe and UK

In 2016, Humblesmith dominated the high-life scene in Nigeria. America, Europe and UK heard and saw, and now want to have a bite of the Humblesmith’s cake. He is set to tour Europe, America and UK starting this February 2017.
The high-life musician has been booked for the next five months in these cities and he’s ready to give his fans across the world a performance of their lives.
Talented musician Humblesmith has been upto something in 2017. Fans wondered why he dropped hits back to back in 201 alone and even dropped a captivating video few days back. As though that was not enough, he teamed up with the fabulous TY Bello to create a Coming-to-America themed photoshoot which has since gone viral on the internet.
The European tour is starting from the February 9th to March 17, Humblesmith will joggle between Malta, Amsterdam, Vienna (Austria), Napoli (Italy), Switzerland, Verona (Italy), Istanbul (Turkey) while cities such as Rogio Emila (Italy), Stuttgart (Germany), Hungary, Sweden, Cyprus and Finland are between 90 and 80 percent confirmed. For booking and other enquiries as regards Humblesmith in Europe, call +43 676 317 4870 0r +31 684 575215.
Between March 18th and April 20, Humblesmith will tour between London, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, and Leeds. For enquiries about the shows in UK, reach out to +44 (0) 7956333560 or +234 703 853 9303
He will also be in the United States of America from May 1st to 31 where he will be performing to his fan base in the country. For bookings in America, call 46 94 07 27 71.
Humblesmith is signed to N-Tyze Entertainment.
