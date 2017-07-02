Humblesmith drops video for ‘Attracta’ as he gets set for European tour
N-Tyze Entertainment artiste Humblesmith has dropped the video for his latest hit single, ‘Attracta’. Nothing is stopping the Golden Prince of Africa this year. He has released three songs and now a video to one of the songs. Fans have wondered why Humblesmith seem to be serving it hot lately but it is not unconnected to his forthcoming European tour this February.
The video was shot and directed by ace cinematographer, Clarence Peters.
