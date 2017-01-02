How to protect your Homes and Businesses from Gas Fires!

When there is a gas leakage in your kitchen:
1. Our Seitron gas detector senses the leakage of gas through its intelligent semiconductor sensor and triggers an in-built alarm on the detector to notify occupants.
2. Next, our Seitron detector sends a signal to its Cut-Off valve and this automatically shuts off the supply of gas to your Kitchen in split seconds, to avert a fire outbreak.
3. Occupants can then reset/reopen the valve manually after fixing the source of the leakage.
Who needs it?
Tenants, Landlords, Hotel Managers, Restaurant Owners, Office Kitchens, Building contractors, Estate Managers and developers
Quality
Made in Italy. Our products are durable and affordable.
Gas Safety Tips
1. Always store Gas cylinders outdoors and connect to your Gas cooker with a short Hose.
2. Never use long hoses to connect from a cylinder to a cooker, instead use fixed copper or steel pipe when the distance between them is much.
3. Always mount a gas leak detector in your kitchen.
Contact
Alloh Engineering Company Limited.
· Focused on design and installation of LP-gas (cooking gas) systems for residential, commercial and industrial applications, we also provide Fire Sprinkler/Hydrant and Intelligent Building Systems.
· Call today for a team of experts to handle your gas installation needs. Email: info@allohng.com>> Telephone: 080-3869-1921 >> Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allohengineering
