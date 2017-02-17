How to lose belly fat easily - With good food under N5,000

Vigorous exercise trims all your fat. Get at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise at least 5 days a week.
Walking counts, as long as it's brisk enough that you work up a sweat and breathe harder, with your heart rate faster than usual. Good sleep and stress reduction will also help, but here are 5 delicious ways to lose that belly fat with good food.
Tea
Tea especially green tea is rich in anti-oxidants that have been proven to speed metabolism. New research, included in the book zero belly diet byDavid Zinczenkoreveals that tea can reset your internal thermometer to increase fat burn by up to 10 percent without exercising.
Eat Cereals Rich In Fibre
The right kinds of carbs are actually good for you. Choose whole grains — their fiber keeps you from getting hungry.Sometimes bread labeled "wheat" has been stripped of all of its fiber and nutrients. Look for "whole grain" or "100 percent whole wheat."
In addition to containing lots of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, avocados are a terrific source of filling fiber (11 to 17 grams per avocado!), making them a great food for staving off hunger, says Bowden. Half a cup daily is recommended.
Eat Enough Protein
Proteins are a very effective way to lose weight. Some studies suggest that protein is particularly effective against belly fat accumulation. Sources of protein are eggs, fish, seafood, meats, poultry and dairy products.
Oatmeal
Your morning snack attack is caused by a dip in blood sugar levels. Fiber-rich oatmeal stays in your stomach for hours, staving off a doughnut run.Steer clear of the sugary flavored varieties. Choose the plain stuff, and sweeten it with berries.
