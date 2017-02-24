How did Tonto go from this (in October 2016) to this in (Feb 2017)

Does this mean that a lot of people who claim to be so happy and in love and living the great life and showing it off on social media are just doing it just to make people think they are doing great when it's not really their reality? It's mostly fake?
Churchill wrote this to Tonto in March 2016 on Mothers Day
I don't say it enough.
I don't say it loud enough.
I don't say it with as much passion as I feel.
I don't say it when I always should.
But, here I go...
I married a fantastic woman
I want the world to know
that I LOVE YOU with everything that I am!! You're dependable, wonderful, and full of kindness.
You're one fabulous wife and an amazing mother to our son
A brilliant mother and one of my best friends.
Because of you my life is filled with
smiles, beautiful moments, and true love.
You are a phenomenal woman.
All that you do makes my life more wonderful than you may ever know.
God has given me a woman that has proven to be a beautiful mother,
a wonderful wife,
and an amazing friend.
I'm thankful to God
for you being such a blessing in my life.
Happy Mother's Day Baby.❤️❤️❤️
