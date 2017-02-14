How anyone can make 1 million naira in the next 90 days, or less, doing importation from home

This is a sponsored post...
What I'm about to show you is a business strategy that could work with as little as 30,000 naira. The strategy is over 7 centuries old.
Not only that:
The Business Strategy I’m about to show you in this blog post is over 7 centuries old!
It was first used by a small circle of Italian merchants who got fabulously wealthy in the 13th century - so rich they loaned money to the Roman government of that time and were able to control and decide who was to be emperor.
How Were They Able To Achieve This?
In 1271, an Italian merchant – Marco Polo - traveled all the way from Venice to Asia. By the time he returned to Venice, after less than a year he became stinking rich.
His friends followed suit. They traveled to Asia, followed the same strategy he used, returned, and in less than a year; they were rich too.
It wasn’t just luck. It kept happening every time someone did what they did – almost like an exact science. They taught a few men in Venice their little secret and anybody who followed that secret became rich too.
Surprisingly, the Way they raked in Riches was pretty simple….
….when they got to Asia, they searched and discovered some goods that were rare in the whole of Europe. But although these goods were rare in Europe they were so common in Asia that they were very cheap to purchase.
And because they were common in Asia:
They Bought AND Imported These Goods from Asia at a Very Very Cheap Price
….when they returned to Venice; Italy, with those goods – it drove Italians wild. What these small circle of merchants were selling had NEVER been seen anywhere in Europe – ever. Everyone wanted to have it.
Because of this – these merchants began to sell these goods at neck-breaking high price, about seventy times the price they had bought it. And because they were rare – the Italians bought and bought and bought these goods – without giving a damn about price.
Marco Polo and his friends repeated this same process over and over again, and in a little time they were wealthy. And this is why in modern times big buses that travel long distance on commercial purposes are called Marco Polo (You must have seen some of these buses)
After some years, the Marco Polo secret was passed down from century to century and the merchants began to show their children the sea route they used to travel to Asia and the places where they bought their goods.
And again, their children too became wealthy – just like their fathers. The strategy always worked. Every single time it was applied, it made someone rich.
….In 2001 The Same Thing Happened In Nigeria.
….Just after Telecommunication companies got introduced into the country. A Group of companies who knew the Marco Polo strategy swung into action and imported cheap phones from China. When they brought them into the country, and because GSMs were rare here; they sold them at a high price.
In less than a year, these men were stingingly rich.
Same thing happened with SIM cards – they were sold at 70 times the cost price when they were rare in Nigeria. And when it became common the price miraculously dropped drastically.
Same thing with power banks.
All of these items were sold using the same 700 Year old Marco Polo trading secret.
….and almost by chance -
I Discovered This Secret, and Exactly How It works, about 18 Months Ago, From A Business-Man Here In Nigeria.
…and in less than 3 months, a 25 year old young man (me) who had just been a secondary school teacher in a private school with a miserly N 10,000 as monthly salary made millions of naira in sales using those same secrets.
I will let you take a peep into some of the deposits into my business bank account. The first screenshot is a total of 72,000 naira income in 6 days. The second is a 168,000 naira income in less than 12 short days. More screenshots are at www.infosolunet.com
This is someone’s two months’ salary made in just a matter of days. But before all this, I was dead broke! And yet, just by applying the Marco Palo Strategy – I was able to make more money in 18 months than I have ever made in my entire life.
Now Guess What?
Even after 7 centuries, not just me - some circle of smart businessmen are still using the Marco Palo Importation Strategy right here in Nigeria to make millions.
Nigeria has always been a consuming nation – So they buy rare goods from Asia, bring it into the country, sell at a high price and make a killing in profits.
I will further prove this to you.
I guess you must have seen a product that was rampant here in Nigeria between last year and this year. It promised to make any man’s manhood bigger. It was called “Penis Pump” and it was being advertised everywhere.
Take a look at the image below:
This is a picture of the product in one of the ecommerce sites in Nigeria. Take a look at the price. N28, 177 (Twenty eight thousand, one hundred and seventy seven naira)
Now hold on….take a look at the next image. You’d see the actual price of that product in Asia.
The price right here is $ 3.30. In Naira that is about N 2,000 (Just two thousand naira).
And it is being sold in Nigeria at a price of N28, 177. Do the Maths, that dude is making about N 26, 177 in pure profits
Even if it took N 6,177 to ship that particular product from Asia to Nigeria (It can be that cheap if you know how to go about it) – he still makes N 20, 000 in profits.
If he sells 50 pieces – that’s a whooping N 1, 000, 000. In just profits. This isn’t gross – it’s all pure net profit
Now here is the shocker. That guy actually sold more than 100 pieces of those pumps on that ecommerce site (it was indicated on the site, see the bottom left side of the first image)
100 pieces! That is N 2,000,000 in profits selling really cheap stuffs. That amount can buy you a land or get you a car. It can even be enough to put a smile on your loved ones’ face when you give them a portion of it.
And As You Read This, Just Very Few Smart Business Men Are Doing the Same Thing Right Now
….and they are making mad money while everyone else is complaining about the recession. In fact, the Marco Polo Secret is working more in this recession than at any other time.
Secondly - now; more than ever; and due to technology and because the world has become more connected than it was in Marco Polo’s time – this strategy works even 100 times more than it did 700 years ago!
I actually learnt the Marco Palo strategy from an Nnewi importer who makes close to 70 to 150 million naira monthly importing from Asia. And although I paid through the nose to learn this strategy, I started making a killing from it almost immediately.
My name is Nnamani Stanley. CEO of Infosolunet Services Nigeria and Owner of www.infosolunet.com
I have taken the information I learnt from an import-multimillionaire and put them into a 40 page eBook called "The A-Z of Importation and Shipping for Nigerians"
Truth be told, I could even keep this information for myself. And for what it is worth, I could sell it at any price I want considering the money anyone can make with it.
But then the reason why I’m doing this is not just to make extra bucks but to help broke young persons, like myself a few months ago, not go through the same money-struggle and frustrations I went through myself. Therefore, this is going to be affordable enough for any serious-minded-action-taking person who has big dreams.
But then again, here is the catch:
This is only for a Very Few Persons.
…..In this 40 page information-packed eBook, you’d discover:
- How to find and import, from China and the rest of world, rare products that is guaranteed to sell like hot-cake - right from the comfort of your sitting room…. Pgs 1 – 5
- The type of products to buy that works well with the Marco Polo trading secret. These type of products when combined with the Marco Polo trading strategy is guaranteed to give you a rain of cash in very little time….Pgs 3 - 5
- How to ship those products from China to your doorsteps, right here in Nigeria, at an eye-popping cheap price… Pgs 6 - 30
- How to find and know the hottest rare product selling in Nigeria right now so you can quickly swing into action and start making massive money selling them before other importers even begin to notice….. Pgs 3 – 4
- One little trick you can use to access a small-tight circle of big manufacturers in China who are willing to sell rare and high in demand goods to you at ridiculously low prices.
- How to sell your imported goods on giant ecommerce websites like Jumia and Konga and make money even while you sleep….Pgs 31 – 39
- I will also show you a trust-worthy company that would buy the products for you from China if you don’t have the time, pay for them and ship them to you here in Nigeria so you don’t even as much as lift a finger to do a single work yourself….Pgs 12 – 14
- Plus hidden close-guarded secrets you can use to make over a million naira in sales in your first 3 months of starting this business – guaranteed! …Pgs 40.
And much, much more! Far more than I can even begin to list here! All yours to read from cover to cover and use as you like.
Plus I’m even going To Allow You Read
This eBook from Cover to cover entirely at my own Risk...
But If You Are Still Having Doubts that this eBook would completely Change Your Life
