How Abuja big babe enlarged her back and front without going for surgery

This is a sponsored post..
I am so happy to be finally free from Small Boobs and Flat Butt without doing any surgery implants after several years of battling with it... Read till the end to find out what i used that set me Free and how you can get it too.
Dear Friend,
After reading this you will be glad you did.
No more yash pad, no bra pad and I can wear my bikini as I wish
My Name is Bisola. Those in Abuja will know me as Lady B
I never really thought I could have a nice admirable boobs and butt because I have tried to get a larger and curvy shape with so many enlargement products I found online/offline, and none could offer me even a little of what I desired most.
When I heard some people saying that the charm of a woman is in her shape I never really believed it, Packaging has really been working for me but always end at embarrassment. Iam 26 and my breasts was so small as that of a 14 year old girl and my hips and butt were nothing to write about, I had three heartbreaks because I had a figure 0 shape, I was just straight and I really felt bad about that.
After reading this you will be glad you did.
No more yash pad, no bra pad and I can wear my bikini as I wish
My Name is Bisola. Those in Abuja will know me as Lady B
I never really thought I could have a nice admirable boobs and butt because I have tried to get a larger and curvy shape with so many enlargement products I found online/offline, and none could offer me even a little of what I desired most.
When I heard some people saying that the charm of a woman is in her shape I never really believed it, Packaging has really been working for me but always end at embarrassment. Iam 26 and my breasts was so small as that of a 14 year old girl and my hips and butt were nothing to write about, I had three heartbreaks because I had a figure 0 shape, I was just straight and I really felt bad about that.
I wasted so much money trying to find a solution but all failed. I can recall I spent as low as N1,500 to as high as N49,500 on various enhancement,enlargement creams, products and solutions etc. I decided to wear double foam bra and nyash pad, I went out with some friends for a drink after packaging myself, we were dancing and having fun only for a stranger to tell me that my nyash pad had shifted, I was so embarrassed, I left the venue without informing my friends, I gave up becauseall never worked to my expectations until…..
I found a Solution...
You might have heard of the enlargement cream called Bella breast enhancement cream and wondered if it really works. This enhancement cream is becoming more and more popular. But does it really work? And here in this article you’re about to find out.
The constituents of this product have being duly licensed & approved by International regulatory bodies.
The name is "Bella Cream (Must Up)
As the name implies "Must Up" meaning your thing must go up.
This cream works for breast and butt enlargement,
This cream does not have any side effect
Cheaper and safer than surgery
SATISFACTION GUARANTEED OR YOUR MONEY BACK!
HOW DID I DISCOVER BELLA CREAM?
I once shared my experiences with a friend abroad on how my little breasts and butt were causing me embarrassment; they say problem shared is half solved.
She promised to make research and get back to me and she did. At first when she Recommended Bella cream I was like “Ah all these creams I have used most of them” I didn’t want to get fake here so I asked her to help me get it and she sent me 2 tubes at the cost of 45 dollars (20k) each, 2 months usage. I used it for 2 months and my story changed.
Firstly I used 2 tubes on my breasts alone and got my desired result then I asked her to send me more which she did, 3 tubes did the work for my butt.
I spoke to my friend who got me the cream from India about what happened and she was so happy. I had a discussion with her about how the cream can be gotten to Nigeria as I will really love to introduce it to my friends and whoever I know that has small boobs and flat butt.
She made a call through to India with a friend who helped her with the contact of the manufacturing company few days later she was able to seal a deal with the company and she helped arranged for shipment of 200 pieces down to Nigeria.
This is the original one as against the ones being sold for 3k, 5k, and 7k etc. I mean the one that sells for 5 to 10kk in the market. So we have... The Bella that will definitely make your small boobs and small butt Vanish in few weeks.
Bella Cream is Suitable For:
Loss of volume after breastfeeding
Enhance size of small breasts
Lifting of low breasts
Balance of asymmetrical breasts
Reduction of stretch marks
And to enlarge hips and butts
HOW IT WORKS:
Bella Cream Must Up breast enhancement cream works by combining several well-known herbal extracts. These contain active properties which are absorbed
when the cream is applied twice daily.
Designed to follow the same kind of process which happens to the body during puberty, during which time the breasts develop and also during pregnancy when the breasts enlarge naturally. The body produces estrogen during these phases which leads to increase in breast tissue and therefore volume and firmness.
Unfortunately after pregnancy and during normal stages in life, the breast may
Lose volume or may not have developed to its fullest potential. This can lead to
Breasts lacking volume, lift, fullness and firmness.
Results vary and as such if you do not get a noticable improvement within 30 days we will happily refund 100% of the product cost. This is how confident we
are with it!
BELLA MUST UP CUSTOMERS TESTIMONIALS-SEE WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING
ABOUT THE PRODUCT?
Some even start noticing the change within the first couple of weeks of using it.here is what lovethkoka fromkumasi Ghana said:
Noticeable change in 6 to 9weeks of application
Some users have reported back that they have increased up to 3cup sizes within 3-9months of using the product.
FRANCA from Tunisia
INTERESTING!
Want to Know why this is the Best Growthing Cream on the Market? Well unlike most creams that add only PuerariaMirifica this cream steps it up a notch and also adds many more growthing and firming ingredients.
PuerariaMirifica is an herb that is harvested in the northern parts of Thailand. It has been proven in several studies that the herb has a unique ability to naturally grow your breasts bigger. PuerariaMirifica contains naturally-occurring phyto-estrogens (miroestrol, deoxymiroestrol, daidzein, genistin, genistein, β-sitosterol, etc).
Benefits Over Surgery
Non-invasive treatment
200x cheaper than surgery
Natural look compared to implants
No recovery time
Bust enhances week-by-week
HOW TO KNOW BELLA CREAM IS WORKING
Some women have experienced a little tingling or soreness in the breast in the beginning. This is similar to original breast development (growing pains) and is a sign of the cream working.
It’s not like lip plumping ingredients that temporarily swell the applied areas. This product makes your breast grow from the inside out and does it naturally.
Natural features of BELLA must up cream.
• Balance estrogen levels, ease cramps and alleviates pms symptoms.
• Natural post menstrual hormone therapy
• Uses plant based phytoestrogens
• Contains ingredients that prevents and treats breast cancer
• Stimulate new cell growth with maximum 6 to 9 months increase in inches.
"Here's is the best part"
This product is safe and the results are real and permanent!
Apart from that, there are no reported negative side effects and there shouldn't be after all, these herbal ingredients have been safely used for centuries to help women around the world.
HOW TO USE IT EFFECTIVELY
Correct Massage Techniques:
Step 1: Spread the cream to the breast all around, but avoid contacting the nipple.
Step 2: The body slightly to bend down, both hands pat the breast base, and upwardly pushes 10 times of each.
Step 3: Pushes from the armpit to the cleavage 10 times of each.
Step 4: With the middle finger and the ring finger, pulls several times of the chest ligament, is helpful to strength the breast and enhancement.
Tips:
1) During the first week of using, massage twice a day in the morning and at night.
2) It is more effective to use the cream after taking a bath.
3) When your bust becomes fuller, remember to wear bras that fit and massage your bust every day.
OKAY LETS GO TO WHERE YOU REALLY WANT TO READ
PLEASE NOTE
2 tubes give desire result for breast enlargement
3 tubes give desire result for butt enlargement
Here is How to get Bella Must up Cream I Used...
This Bella enlargement cream comes in 1 month treatment, 2 months treatment and 3 months treatments so you can purchase any of the Treatment.
1month for trial, 2months for breast enlargement and 3months for butt enlargement.
The 1 Month Treatment ...
1 Month Treatment (1 tube) = N10,000
(instead of the normal N15,000)
The 2 Months Treatment
N17,000 Instead of N20,000
As you can see above, if we are to calculate the cost of the 2 Months Treatments (2 tubes), the value is N20,000. That's not a big money for those who know what it means to have Flat back and front. I can recall I spent N45,500 on a product that didn't give me desired result. This definitely gives result!
You will only have to pay N17,000
The 3 Months Treatment Pack ...
3 Months Treatment (3 Tubes) = N25,000 (instead of the normal N30,000)
Take action today,while stock last and be glad you did in few weeks from now
Note again, 1 month treatment is just a trial package so don’t expect to see result.
You are advice to use 2 months treatment for breast enlargement and 3 months treatment for hips/butt enlargement
How to Order:
Cash on delivery to every location (CoD):
(We send you the product, you get it and pay the delivery person)
If you reside in any of the major cities across the country, and you're really serious about ordering, making yourself available and claiming your order, you can place your order now, we bring it in 24 - 48 Hours and you pay the delivery person.
To use this option, quickly send us the following details via text message to 08100746733
* Item Name: (Bella Cream, The Monthly Treatment you're ordering e.gBELLA CREAM 3 Month Treatment)
* Your Full Name
* Your Phone Number ( Provide 2 numbers if available)
* Full Address ( Home Or Office, we deliver to anywhere you want )
* When You Need The Item To be Deliver To you ( DATE)
Send This Information to 08100746733
NOTE: Your address Must Include Local Government and State. Detailed enough to make it traceable by our courier company that will come around to deliver to you.
Once we receive your Text Message, Our Agent Will Put A Call Across to you!
Once confirmed, we shall hand the product over to our delivery person. The Delivery Person shall package the product and shall be delivered to your doorsteps Within 24 - 48 Hours of ordering by our delivery agent.
PS: We understand the importance of PRIVACY. We shall package this product very well and no-one else but you will understand what this package is all about
Make sure you pick calls and your phone must be On.
Without the confirmation Call, We are not going to process your order.
Make Sure your phone is on always Please.
How To Pay the Delivery Person once he delivers the item to you:
1. You Can Pay him with Cash ( That is , you can give the money to him)
1. You can do an online or mobile transfer to the bank account he will give to you.
Without the confirmation Call, We are not going to process your order.
Make Sure your phone is on always Please.
How To Pay the Delivery Person once he delivers the item to you:
1. You Can Pay him with Cash ( That is , you can give the money to him)
1. You can do an online or mobile transfer to the bank account he will give to you.
If you would love to buy in bulk to resell (10pieces and above), you may ring us on 08100746733 to get the reseller price.
Note: To enjoy the reseller's price, you must buy from 10pieces and above.
Thank you for your time and trust.
Note: To enjoy the reseller's price, you must buy from 10pieces and above.
Thank you for your time and trust.
5 comments:
Lol. Una no go kill person
Stop wasting money on data. Get free browsing cheats on all networks @ Entclass.com
My newly bought Jergens lotion tube will not see next week. All thanks to bisola. *Grabs Jergens*
okoooo. so long its natural at the end..
P.S. A note of caution.... DO NOT attend ANY Internet Business Seminar until You have READ this to see WHY!!! For those looking in the direction of starting a successful online business this year
....caution..bumper traffic coming.
See For Yourself How You Can Achieve Financial Freedom From The Internet With This SINGLE SKILL.
story
Post a Comment