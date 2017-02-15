 House of Reps member, Bello Sani, has died | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 15 February 2017

House of Reps member, Bello Sani, has died

A serving member of the House of Representatives, Bello Sani, who represents Mashi/Dvisi Federal Constituency in the House has died. He died this morning at about 11am at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital after battling an undisclosed ailment for many months.

He was 51 years old. His remains will be buried today in Katsian state according to Muslim rites. May his soul rest in peace Amen.
7 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Rip

15 February 2017 at 17:12
Iphie Abraham said...

Haba! Haba! Is Suleman's prophecy coming to pass? Rip








Lib addict#just passing#

15 February 2017 at 17:13
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

RIP. Hope katsina people r not responsible. Heard their own juju isn't here...


Long live LIB

15 February 2017 at 17:20
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

May his soul rest in peace


...merited happiness

15 February 2017 at 17:38
Rukky Abdullahi said...

Rip man

15 February 2017 at 17:39
Uwemhe Dominic said...

Ix Katsina not Katsian...

15 February 2017 at 18:10
Uwemhe Dominic said...

