House of Reps member, Bello Sani, has died

A serving member of the House of Representatives, Bello Sani, who represents Mashi/Dvisi Federal Constituency in the House has died. He died this morning at about 11am at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital after battling an undisclosed ailment for many months.
He was 51 years old.
His remains will be buried today in Katsian state according to Muslim rites. May his soul rest in peace Amen.
7 comments:
Rip
Haba! Haba! Is Suleman's prophecy coming to pass? Rip
Lib addict#just passing#
RIP. Hope katsina people r not responsible. Heard their own juju isn't here...
Long live LIB
May his soul rest in peace
...merited happiness
Rip man
Ix Katsina not Katsian...
Ix Katsina not Katsian...
Post a Comment