House help absconds with her boss' 12 year old daughter in Lagos state

The house-help who was employed 3 months ago was seen by the driver leaving their compound gate with bags alongside the girl. Narrating what happened to LIB, Faith's mother, Mrs. Mary Ayeh said;
"On Thursday morning, my daughter who has never woken up on her own to prepare for school, came to my room early in the morning that Thursday saying she wants to prepare for school. I told her to go back to her room and continue sleeping as it was not yet time for school. When it was time for her to prepare for school, I told her younger sibling who is on mid term break to go and wake her up. He got to her room but didn't find her. So I asked him to go check for her in the house help's room but both of them were not there. That was when I quickly stood up and went outside. I saw the driver washing our car outside and asked him if he had seen my daughter and the house help this morning. He said he saw them leaving the gate with their bags. He said he asked them where they were going with their bags and they told him I was the one who sent them to drop the bags at the estate main gate"Anybody with information regarding their whereabouts can reach the family on 08068782546 or the nearest police station
