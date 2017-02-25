Hotel fire kills 10 people in China

State-run Xinhua news agency is reporting that at least 10 people died when a four-story hotel in Nanchang, southeastern China went up in flames early this morning. Firefighters found seven bodies in the blaze debris.
Three of the 16 people hospitalized died despite receiving medical attention following the fire, the news agency said.
The hotel is adjacent to a 24-story apartment building where more than 260 residents have been evacuated. Seven people are in police custody while investigations into the cause of the fire continue.
