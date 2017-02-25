Hon. Kelechi Nwogu's humanitarian gestures and love for the poor and needy

During the 2016 Mothers Day Celebration, Hon. Kelechi Nwogu hosted some women, especially poor widows in Omuma LGA, he gave them cash gifts to start up small and medium scale business to help their families.
Yesterday, Monday 13 February, 2017. The state lawmaker representing Omuma Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Kelechi Nwogu met with youth corps members serving in Omuma LGA, he gave them cash and food items, he also promised to keep supporting and helping youths corps members serving in Omuma.
Today, Tuesday 14 February, 2017, Hon. Nwogu chose to show love to orphans and children with disabilities to mark St Valentine's day. He visited The Special Child School in Corpus Christi Cathedral, Port Harcourt, he presented food items, toiletries and cash gift to the school authority. He also declared that 10% of his salary every month till he leave office will be sent to the school. He shared some happy moment with them, including cutting of cake.
Hon. Kelechi Nwogu moved to Omuma to show love to people living with disabilities, cash and food items were graciously given out to them. He also pledged to be sending them money on monthly basis. In his remarks, the lawmaker said "Valentine's day celebration is not primarily about immoralities and escapades with the opposite sex but to show genuine love to humanity."
The lawmaker ended the Valentine's day celebration with an inspection tour of the General Hospital, Eberi Omuma that is under construction, which is his constituency project.
What a way to celebrate St Valentine's day.
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment