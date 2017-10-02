Homeless man's life transformed by a good samaritan in Lagos

"Guys, meet my new friend, Ola. I saw him sleeping on a bridge earlier this week on my way to work. The next day, as I drove past, I stopped and parked beside him to have an interaction with him. He told me his name and said he has been living that way for quite some time as things have been hard. I told him I would be in touch and hurried for work. The following day, I stopped by again to have a chat and also gave him something for lunch.
This morning, I woke up very tired due to a very stressful week. But one thing remained on my mind.... Ola!. And so, I got dressed and dashed out to see him again. This time around, I knew it was not just going to be about giving money for lunch. I was determined to allow God use me to turn his life around and place him on a path to a destiny designed by God.
I got to where he was, and with a smile he greeted me. I told him, "Ola, come into my car let me go clean you up". With a mixture of fear and excitement, he hopped in.
And so the journey to Ola's destiny began. He had a good bath, got him new clothes, he ate and took him to the hospital for a complete and comprehensive medical checkup. One of the most moving moment was after he had his bath and looked all fresh and clean like wizkid , I asked him what he was going to do with his old and dirty clothes, he responded "ha!, I will throw them away sir". Jesus, I almost wept.
I am sharing this story not to get facebook likes or brag, but to as I have always done in the past, inspire someone and challenge us.... To challenge the Christians and non-Christians....to challenge the young and the old, to challenge the rich and the poor... To challenge politicians.... To challenge the pastors and church goers to get out of their comfort zones and reach out. People are suffering out there. A little time and effort from us can make a whole lot of difference. A lot of us turn our eyes the other way when we see those struggling. You don't loose anything helping people around, instead you gain something quite unexplainable and heavenly. Once again, I challenge us.
So, certainly Ola is not going back to that bridge he called home. A new and wonderful beginning has begun for him.
God bless as you reach out."
An accommodation was gotten for Ola by Ifeanyi and he is doing very well now.
This is a truly inspirational story, hopefully we all get inspired too.
God bless and reward you and may God direct Ola's path
Wahooo. What a pathetic story. God bless you my bro. I have learnt too. Nice one
Truely you are an amazing good Samaritan... God bless u richly for touching lives...but be watchful he dosnt return to his old ways.
God bless his heart. I just pray he's smart enough not to abuse the privilege.
Long live LIB
I almost cried! God bless you Ifeanyi
Lib addict#just passing#
God must use someone to rememb u
Chai! Oga u try i swear,but as we are trying to help out which is good,we should excercise caution oo cause some have serious criminal tendency,so we dont bring dem into our homes and they will end up poisoning the owner and carting away with life and valuable items or even raping the owners children or madam.
lETS ALL REMEMBER TO BE CAUTIOUS A SA SERPENT AND TO BE INNOCENT AS A DOVE!
Linda morning.
May God make you bigger Ifeanyi. It's indeed inspiring. It's high time we sheath our swords or in this case the tribal mentality, unite and help one another find our true selves and destinies. And when you happen to fall into the category of the ones receiving the aid or transformation, always bear it in mind to make the helper proud someday and not turning around to bite the finger that fed you.
God bless the good samaritan. But what I wanted to read about is what Ola is up to now. Did the good samaritan setup a biz for him? Is he a personal P.A to him. What exactly is Ola doing now that he's been moved from the bridge?
Wow! What a beautiful soul
Ifeanyi,may the Almighty God bless you and bless you. You indeed, hear God's word.
Good to hear
...merited happiness
