Hire a man makes N35million in 15 days

The fabulous romantic themed comedy movie encompasses what makes a movie a hit - from a good script to perfect directing and to an amazing interpretation of roles by the cast.
Chinneylove Eze is in complete appreciation of the success her movie has achieved.
“I am super-duper excited about the ongoing success of my movie, Hire A Man. I never envisage this kind of result, I was just out to make a great film every Nigerian will be proud of and can relate with. The massive turn out, the long ticket queues and sold-out viewings are few of the true testaments to the current cinema success of the movie. I am just grateful to God for His love and favour and to my crew members our efforts are really paying off now,” she saidThe film stars Zynnell Zuh as Tishe Lawson, Enyinna Nwigwe as Jeff, IK Ogbonna, Nancy Isime as Teni Lawson, Bayray Mc Nwizu as Sonnia and Daniel Lloyd. It also features veteran Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey and Shaffy Bello as a couple.
The movie unwrap an attention-grabbing tale about the life of two sisters – Tishe and Teni - who had a lingering rivalry with each other. Teni, the younger sister calls her family to announce that she was engaged and would bringing her man to their family’s annual gathering. Tishe, the elder sister is disturbed by the news of Teni because she is still single, she however, resolves to hiring a man to pose as her fiancé. The quest to meet her family’s expectation and beat her little sister in the love game leads to the various dramatic and comical scenes that follow the story.
Hire A Man is a tale of love, romance and determination. It is a morally conscious movie that highlights on the attribute of not giving up on love, not looking down on people, avoidance of arrogance, and so many other lessons.
2 comments:
Nice
...merited happiness
Wow! Nice
Lib addict#just passing#
