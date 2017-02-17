Hillary Duff packs on the PDA with new beau Matthew Koma in Costa Rica while her ex-husband faces rape allegations (photos)

The singer and former child star exchanged a few kisses with Matthew as he carried her in his arms while threading water.
The couple looked smitten as they lounged together on beach chairs and soaked up the sun, sand and sea. Prior to the Costa Rica holiday, the pair had had a similar weekend getaway at Santa Barbara's San Ysidro Ranch after which they made their red carpet debut at an EW bash on January 28th.
Meanwhile, Duff's ex-husband Mike Comrie is being investigation by the LAPD for allegedly raping a woman at his West LA condo on Saturday. Mike Comrie insists that the encounter was consensual and the woman is someone he's known for years.
More photos below...
