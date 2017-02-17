Hilarious video: Watch VP Osinbajo smartly reply comedian Klint da Drunk who gave him N5000 at the Rivers state gala night

At the Rivers state gala night hosted in honor of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo some days ago, comedian Klint da Drunk who performed at the event, gave Osinbajo his hard earned N5000. He quickly reminded the Vice President that in the bible, it is said that when you give, you will receive back, pressed down, shaken together and running over.
Osinbajo in his very smart and hilarious response said ...
"Everything has been going well until Klint da Drunk gave me an expensive N5000. I have kept it close to his excellency, the governor, in case he asks for it back because he can say that I was drunk when I gave you the money. I must remind him that the scripture that he referred to which suggest that if you give you will be given more, is when you give to God and not to an Ijebu man"he said
Watch the video below...
No comments:
Post a Comment