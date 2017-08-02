Highly Anticipated Movie ‘Okafor’s Law’ To Be Screened At Pan African Film & Art Festival

Recently screened at Toronto International Film Festival and Stockholm Film International Film Festival, Omoni Oboli’s new movie, Okafor’s Law will also be screened at the Pan African Film & Art Festival (PAFF).
The screening of the movie will be held at Cinemark Baldwin Hills Cinema 15, Boulevard, Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 14th (9:10pm) and Monday, February 20th (7:50pm).
Nollywood actress and producer, is super elated about the success of her movie which is scheduled to hit the cinema screens in Nigerian on Friday, March 31st. “The rate at which my movie is being selected for international airing is amazing. I am super excited about it all. I thank my team and the cast of the movie for pouring their heart out during the course of producing the movie,” said Omoni.
Set in Nigeria, the film goes against the view that straight men and women can't just be friends. It brings this true by telling the story of Chucks (Blossom Chukwujekwu) nicknamed by his friends as the Terminator, an ardent player with ladies, whose quest to proving this law to his friends brings him three woman he must re-seduce: Ify (Ufuoma McDermott), Tomi (Toyin Abraham) and Ejiro (Omoni Oboli), whose lives have drastically changed. And this must be done within few weeks. This challenge of their various new status makes his quest to win the bet more and more insurmountable as he tries to prove the immortality of the long age law: Okafor’s Law.
The movie stars: Omoni Oboli, Toyin Abraham, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ken Erics, Gabriel Afolayan, Ufuoma McDermott, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Yvonne Jegede, Richard Mofe Damijo, Halima Abubakar, Mary Lazarus, Uche Nnaji, Betty Irabor, Tina Mba, Gabriel Afolayan, and Funke Bucknor.
