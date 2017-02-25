Here's the photo of the woman who allegedly stoned her step daughter to death in Benue

Khadija pictured above in Hijab, allegedly conspired with two other people to stone the little girl to death. According to Rariya, Khadija who is married to the deceased's Father, Abdulraheem who is an electrician, sneaked out in the night with the little girl and did not return home with her.
Abdulraheem became worried when he did not see his daughter and asked Khadja who claimed she had no idea where the little girl was. The next morning, the little girl's body was found in an uncompleted building.
After much interrogation, Khadija reportedly confessed to stoning the little girl to death but didn't explain why. She is currently in Police custody and would soon be charged to court.
Hang Her
When these Muslims cover their hijabs, you might think they have some decency not knowing that they're only trying to cover up their evil and wicked souls......RIP little girl
She should die by hanging, the reason behind the gruesome murder is ; she doesn't want step children, she wants to be the only one to bear her husband children
I just want to wrap my hands around this evil thing and squeeze life out of her.
Na wa o
...merited happiness
