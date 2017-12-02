Here's The Official Performers And Presenter List for the 59th Grammys tonight

James Corden will host the event tagged as 'Music's Biggest Night' and he'll be supported by a stellar cast of award presenters.
See the full list of Performers and Presenters below
The Performers are:
Adele
Kelsea Ballerini
William Bell and Gary Clark Jr
Chance The Rapper and Kirk Franklin
Cynthia Erivo and John Legend for a special In Memoriam tribute performance
Lady Gaga and Metallica
Little Big Town
Demi Lovato with Andra Day and Tori Kelly celebrating the music of the Bee Gees and the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Fever
Lukas Graham
Bruno Mars
Maren Morris and Alicia Keys
Anderson Paak and A Tribe Called Quest
Katy Perry
Sturgill Simpson
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban
The Weeknd with Daft Punk
Camila Cabello
The Chainsmokers
Kelly Clarkson
Laverne Cox
Jason Derulo
Celine Dion
DNCE
Halsey
Taraji P. Henson
Paris Jackson
Nick Jonas
Jennifer Lopez
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Katharine McPhee
Pentatonix
Thomas Rhett
Gina Rodriguez
Ryan Seacrest
John Travolta
