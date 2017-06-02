Here's the full list of 97 companies fighting Donald Trump's travel ban

A long list of tech firms, from the largest in the nation to startups, have come together to support the legal fight against President Donald Trump's travel ban.
This is because Tech companies frequently depend on immigrant labor and though the travel ban has been put on hold by a federal appeals court, today 97 companies signed a motion supporting the suit brought by the attorneys general of Minnesota and Washington state. See the list of all the tech companies against the ban after the cut...
AdRoll
Aeris Communications
Airbnb
AltSchool, PBC
Ancestry.com
Appboy
Apple
AppNexus
Asana
Atlassian Corp
Autodesk
Automattic
Box
Brightcove
Brit + Co
CareZone
Castlight Health
Checkr
Chobani
Citrix Systems
Cloudera
Cloudflare
Copia Institute
DocuSign
DoorDash
Dropbox
Dynatrace
eBay
Engine Advocacy
Etsy
Fastly
Foursquare Labs
Fuze
General Assembly
GitHub
Glassdoor
GoPro
Harmonic
Hipmunk
Indiegogo
Intel
Jand, Inc. doing business as Warby Parker
Kargo Global
Kickstarter, PBC
Kind
Knotel
Levi Strauss & Co.
Lithium Technologies
Lyft
Mapbox
Maplebear Inc. d/b/a Instacart
Marin Software
Medallia
A Medium Corporation
Meetup
Microsoft
Motivate International
Mozilla
Netflix
Netgear
NewsCred
Patreon
PayPal Holdings
Quora
Rocket Fuel
SaaStr
Salesforce.com
Scopely
Shutterstock
Snap
Spokeo
Spotify USA
Square
Squarespace
Strava
Stripe
SurveyMonkey
TaskRabbit
Tech:NYC
Thumbtack
Turn
Twilio
Uber Technologies
Via
Wikimedia Foundation
Workday
Y Combinator Management
Yelp
Zynga
