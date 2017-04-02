Here comes the bride! First photo of actress, Yvonne Jegede on her wedding today

Earlier today, LIB exclusively revealed that actress, Yvonne Jegede is getting married to late Bukky Ajayi's son, Olakunle 'Abounce' Fawole on his birthday in Lagos today. The beautiful bride has now confirmed this by sharing a photo of her first look. Congratulations to them!
11 comments:
Congratulations! She has a very beautiful smile 👌🏽
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Wow! She looks really great! How I wished Iya Oko bournvita was alive to witness today.. Congrts to the latest couple on earth!
Congratulations
Cute smile HML.
Wishing her many years of marital bliss.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Is she from Edo State or just loves the traditional attire?
Congrats to them
#iShoot #iEdit #iDoFileRecovery
Congratulations to her
Congratulations dear, i wish u d best in dis institute,only d good things attached to marriage is what u will experience in ur home all the days of ur life in Jesus Name.
What bleaching? Black girls are the prettiest. Congratulations beauty.
