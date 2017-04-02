LIS

LIS

Saturday, 4 February 2017

Here comes the bride! First photo of actress, Yvonne Jegede on her wedding today

Earlier today, LIB exclusively revealed that actress, Yvonne Jegede is getting married to late Bukky Ajayi's son, Olakunle 'Abounce' Fawole on his birthday in Lagos today. The beautiful bride has now confirmed this by sharing a photo of her first look. Congratulations to them!
Posted by at 2/04/2017 03:27:00 pm

11 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Congratulations! She has a very beautiful smile 👌🏽



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

4 February 2017 at 15:29
Oye Oye said...

Wow! She looks really great! How I wished Iya Oko bournvita was alive to witness today.. Congrts to the latest couple on earth!

4 February 2017 at 15:36
Gloria Kelly said...

Congratulations

4 February 2017 at 15:38
Great G said...

Cute smile HML.

4 February 2017 at 15:41
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Wishing her many years of marital bliss.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

4 February 2017 at 15:42
Anonymous said...

Is she from Edo State or just loves the traditional attire?

4 February 2017 at 15:51
Edem victor said...

Congrats to them


#iShoot #iEdit #iDoFileRecovery

4 February 2017 at 15:52
Blessing Pulife said...

Congratulations to her

4 February 2017 at 15:54
Anonymous said...

Congratulations dear, i wish u d best in dis institute,only d good things attached to marriage is what u will experience in ur home all the days of ur life in Jesus Name.

4 February 2017 at 15:58
Anonymous said...

Congratulations dear, i wish u d best in dis institute,only d good things attached to marriage is what u will experience in ur home all the days of ur life in Jesus Name. Adenisi

4 February 2017 at 15:58
Anonymous said...

What bleaching? Black girls are the prettiest. Congratulations beauty.

4 February 2017 at 15:59

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts