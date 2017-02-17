Help From Above 2017: Miracle Flow As Apostle Johnson Suleman Storms Malaysia

The 2- day conference which held at the Shaftsbury Asteria in Cyber 6, Selangor, Malaysia, was well attended, witnessing over 3,000 attendees from neighbouring countries like Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, Jakarta, China, Cambodia, Thailand, Taiwan, Mynmar and Australia. The programme kicked off with miracles and testimonies as God confirmed His word as given to the man of God in his mandate in Acts 10: 38.
There was the case of a woman, Mrs. Rahni, who had been crippled and could not walk without aid for over 15 years. The afflicted woman from Bantin Region was healed by the servant of God. The experience was amazing to the daughter of the healed woman who confessed that she never believed in Nigerian pastors or miracles but was shocked her mum could be truly healed.
There was the peculiar case of a family that had at least one family member prophetically located in every session of the conference. Apostle Suleman led over 1,500 persons to the merciful throne of God as they gave their lives to Jesus, which is the hallmark of all his meetings. He also blessed the land of Asia and asked the Lord to continually prosper his children and those doing legitimate businesses in the land.
Pastors Henry and Charity Osemeka, senior pastors of OFM Malaysia hosted the conference.
The Oracle of God has promised to visit Malaysia yet again and Australia before the year runs out.
Thank God
...merited happiness
