Wednesday, 1 February 2017

Head of Ghana Music Award to be sanctioned over bribery allegation

President of the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour has said the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards bribery allegations on Gospel artistes will be investigated. Last week, we reported that George Quaye, the Head of Communications for Charter-House Ghana, organizers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards revealed how several attempts have been made by Gospel artistes to manipulate the award through bribery. Read here

Speaking to Kasapa 102.5FM in a recent interview, the MUSIGA president said that any culprit found culpable of the bribery allegations will be penalized as well as George Quaye, if he can’t provide evidence to the allegations.
'These allegations need to be substantiated to know the truth and if it’s true that some Musicians are found guilty in that regard then the best sanction will be meted out to them. If George Quaye can’t provide the evidence then he will also face sanctions.'
