"Two years ago Mbaka preached a sermon against GEJ titled 'From Goodluck to Badluck'. As things unfold today, I hope he is proud of himself! In 2012, Tunde Bakare preached a sermon and said "Up, up Jesus; down, down Jonathan".
I hope he is proud of himself today! Let me tell them that the Goodluck Jonathan they preached against is now the toast of the world. He is more relaxed and at peace with himself. He is celebrated by world leaders and world institutions. I remind both of them that he who God has blessed, no Mbaka or Bakare can curse-Numbers 23:8."
Monday, 6 February 2017
"He who God has blessed, no Mbaka or Bakare can curse" - Reno Omokri
