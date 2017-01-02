LIS

Wednesday, 1 February 2017

'Harrysong to hold press conference apologising to Five star music' - Kcee says

At the moment, Harrysong's former management boss, Kevin Luciano and Kcee alongside Daddy Showkey and some lawyers are having a closed door meeting with Chairman of Five star music, E-money, his brother and singer Kcee and others at E-Money's home in Omole Estate.

They are there to finalize the release of Harrysong and his manager, Desmond Ike from police custody.


LIB's reporter who was at the police station where Harrysong is being held, caught up with Kcee who said Harrysong has promised to hold a press conference where he would apologize to Five star music.
"Harrysong has told me, he's going to call for a press conference to apologise publicly. My mom is crying, she's been calling me, telling me to free Harrysong. But the only thing that annoyed me was the last statement he made, it's not nice on me. It's not good on me that I invested all my money and time on him".
We will keep you updated as the event unfolds.
