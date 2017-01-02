'Harrysong to hold press conference apologising to Five star music' - Kcee says

They are there to finalize the release of Harrysong and his manager, Desmond Ike from police custody.
LIB's reporter who was at the police station where Harrysong is being held, caught up with Kcee who said Harrysong has promised to hold a press conference where he would apologize to Five star music.
"Harrysong has told me, he's going to call for a press conference to apologise publicly. My mom is crying, she's been calling me, telling me to free Harrysong. But the only thing that annoyed me was the last statement he made, it's not nice on me. It's not good on me that I invested all my money and time on him".We will keep you updated as the event unfolds.
