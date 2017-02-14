"Happy Valentine to you mummy" Ubi Franklin and son celebrate Lilian Esoro
Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin took his Instagram story to wish his wife, Lilian Esoro a happy valentine celebration. He shared a photo of himself carrying their son, Jayden and captioned it 'Happy Valentine to you mummy, love from us"
3 comments:
#Awwwww so cute!! Happy Valentine Day Everyone!!Never ever forget that GOD LOVES YOU SO MUCH
AM SURE THEY HAVE SETTLED THEIR SCORES... NICE ONE
What's with the teasing, are they back on or what? #celebrity marriage palaver smh
Post a Comment