Tuesday, 14 February 2017

"Happy Valentine to you mummy" Ubi Franklin and son celebrate Lilian Esoro

Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin took his Instagram story to wish his wife, Lilian Esoro a happy valentine celebration. He shared a photo of himself carrying their son, Jayden and captioned it 'Happy Valentine to you mummy, love from us"
3 comments:

ochouba chidinma said...

#Awwwww so cute!! Happy Valentine Day Everyone!!Never ever forget that GOD LOVES YOU SO MUCH

14 February 2017 at 14:16
OSINANL said...

AM SURE THEY HAVE SETTLED THEIR SCORES... NICE ONE

14 February 2017 at 14:20
odili marcellina said...

What's with the teasing, are they back on or what? #celebrity marriage palaver smh

14 February 2017 at 14:29

