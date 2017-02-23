 'Happiness is a choice' - actress, Tonto Dikeh | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 23 February 2017

'Happiness is a choice' - actress, Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh stated this in a caption of a video she just shared via Instagram. In it, she's seen dancing happily by a swimming pool. Watch the video after the cut.

A post shared by Tonto • C • Dikeh (@tontolet) on

2 comments:

Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

good for her, drama queen.

23 February 2017 at 11:23
Esther Norah said...

Abeg she shod go n sit down. Deceiving herself dat shez nt bordered abt d situation. This is d weakest woman I hav ever seen. Notin is easy in life buh d way u handle it and by God's grace u cn mak it. Why pretending to ursef. If u dnt wnt to d marriage, end it. Pple hav been advising u to fix ur marriage besides it give u more respect except he has been used to doing dis, then u end it. There are then u are free to b happy n to restart. The man sef dey do e biz dey go buh jst worried abt his son. U dey here dey post pix every nw n den wot mercy Johnson or other reasonable celebs won't b interested in atleast for the main time, period

23 February 2017 at 11:24

