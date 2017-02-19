 Hakines launches its 2017 ready to wear collection online | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 19 February 2017

Hakines launches its 2017 ready to wear collection online

Hakines is a new fashion brand  reinventing African designs. Our intent is to break the norm, interpret and create stylish designs in a wide range of fabrics.
 
The collection offers a wide range of comfortable contemporary outfits suitable for elegant ladies and gentelmen. Our ready to wear collection is inspired by our countries' traditional wears. 
 
They include ose oke, ankara jacket , aso oke muffler , arfican print with afri top parterned with leather, all print are exclusive to us at HAKINES 


Instagram@hakines
twiter@hakines1
fb@hakines
More photos below...

MODEL.. 
>> @Franksosleek, 
>> @quin_Dior, 
>> @nedismart,  
>>@okosun_peter 
>> @Rayo_gold 
>> @Debra  
>> @Agbharys  
>> @Jaydream0007
 
MAKEUP: Officialruth_ekwy
