Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Gunmen shoot policeman dead in Ondo state

Corporal Michael Olujimi, a policeman attached to the Okitipupa Police Division in Ondo State, is dead after he was shot by unidentified gunmen. The sad incident occurred Saturday, at about 5:30 a.m. Olujimi was heading to the station to resume duty when the gunmen opened fire on him and escaped, immediately leaving him in a pool of his own blood and fighting for his life.
He was still alive when help came and he was rushed to the hospital, sadly he did not make it.

A witness spoke to Vanguard about the incident, saying;
"He was going to the station to resume duty this morning (yesterday) when the incident happened. We met him in a pool of blood and quickly called the station. 
“He was not dead when we found him and rushed him to an undisclosed hospital. Robbers have invaded this town and I think the police should step up strategies to bring these culprits to book.”
The Okitipupa Divisional Police Officer, DSP Oluwole Ojo, when contacted by Vanguard on phone, said that he had not been adequately briefed, hence could not comment on the issue.
