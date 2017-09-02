Gunmen abduct Isheri North Estate Secretary, kill three security officers

Eleven gunmen in the early hours of today, abducted the Secretary of the Isheri North Estate, GRA, Lagos State, Dayo Adekoya, at his residence in the estate.
According to residents of the estate, the gunmen reportedly opened fire, shooting into the air for four hours before taking him away.
Three of the estate's security officers were killed as they tried to prevent the gunmen from taking Adekoya with them.
