Growth Academy Digital Marketing Strategy Masterclass

Growth Academy instructors’ vast experience of digital marketing concepts, techniques and tools will be the most valuable aspect of the workshop as they are in the forefront of trends and future developments in the digital marketing arena, having over 15 years’ experience in helping businesses excel in their DIGITAL MARKETING efforts.
What to Benefit
Every participant will learn how to:
- Establish a "value first" content marketing strategy that enhances brand authority and generates free, organic traffic.
- Track and measure the key metrics that matter, so decisions can be based on data, not hunches.
- Optimize search networks like Google, Bing and other, so the brand can both be found and accurately represented.
- Leverage social media channels such as Facebook, Google, Twitter and YouTube to acquire new customers and grow a brand's reach and credibility.
- Architect "conversion funnels" that seamlessly and subtly convert strangers into leads, leads into customers and customers into raving fans.
- Develop the strategy for compelling quality traffic to your website thereby increasing your customer base, improve patronage and increased revenue/sales.
- Pre-qualify leads before engagement so time is saved reaching customers who will help you achieve your sales target.
- Run split-tests that improve conversion rates and reduce acquisition costs over time.
- High level networks within participants and experts within the industry to help achieve greater result after training.
- Three months mentoring and support services from Growth Academy experts to watch you achieve your Digital Marketing objectives.
- Business Managers, Directors & Strategists
- Business Development & Sales Managers
- Entrepreneurs, SMEs, & Business owners
- Advisers of small, medium and fast growing enterprises (SMFEs)
- Sales &Marketing Professionals
- Home Managers & those who desires the slice of the global business
