Grill Lounge Springs up on Awolowo Road

The ultra-modern chic lounge boasts of an impressive selection of cocktails and grill menu while overlooking the busiest street in Ikoyi (Awolowo Road).
Opening its doors officially on the 19th of February with an ‘’All you can eat off the grill’ type party, “Grill Lounge” is your go to spot for locals and visitors alike. The lounge prides itself on its upper end lounge setting, great view and amazing service.
In addition to a wide array of specialty drinks and culinary options, great music adds to the ambience. Whether you’re looking for a place to bring clients for brunch, a romantic rendezvous, a place to unwind for happy hour or a lively hangout, you’ll find the perfect spot at Grill Lounge for any occasion.
Lounge hits are featured on weekdays with more upbeat tunes taking precedent on our ‘’Special Saturdays” courtesy of the resident DJ.
The intricate lighting, great food and comfortable décor will not make you want to leave as a great deal of thought attention has been put in to make the Grill Lounge experience the best experience possible.
More photos below...
