Graphic photos: Schoolgirl crushed to death by truck

According to eyewitness report, the woman pictured wailing on the ground was taking her daughter to school on a motorcycle when a truck rammed into them from behind, knocking her off the bike. She escaped with minor injury but her daughter was sadly crushed by the truck. See the disturbing photos after the cut.
Subuhanallah 💔
OMG! This is horrific.
Jeeeez! May her soul rest in peace.
Eiyaa!
