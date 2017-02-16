 Graphic photos: Schoolgirl crushed to death by truck | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Thursday, 16 February 2017

Graphic photos: Schoolgirl crushed to death by truck

A little schoolgirl was knocked down and crushed to death under a truck's wheel this morning at Nonthaburi province in Thailand.

According to eyewitness report, the woman pictured wailing on the ground was taking her daughter to school on a motorcycle when a truck rammed into them from behind, knocking her off the bike. She escaped with minor injury but her daughter was sadly crushed by the truck. See the disturbing photos after the cut.




Posted by at 2/16/2017 02:59:00 pm

3 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Subuhanallah 💔



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

16 February 2017 at 15:01
BONARIO NNAGS said...

OMG! This is horrific.
Jeeeez! May her soul rest in peace.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

16 February 2017 at 15:06
HowWriter Blog said...

Eiyaa!


Want to get tutorials on how to do anything? Please visit HowWriter

16 February 2017 at 15:19

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts