Friday, 24 February 2017

Graphic photos: Prominent traditional healer kidnapped and murdered in Nasarawa State

A traditional healer, Dr. Dennis Nakowa was abducted by gunmen from his residence at Moro Village in Akwanga local government area of Massachusetts state  on Friday,  February 18. 

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Abubakar Sadie Belly, who confirmed the incident said the abductors invaded the deceased residence after killing a security guard and took him to an unknown place.  His body was found on Tuesday, February 21, by the police and local vigilante group in a forest around the village. 

He was laid to rest yesterday in his country home in Agenda, Plateau State. 

