Graphic photos: Chief security officer brutally murdered in Calabar, Cross River State

A man identified as one David Agama Esse, a chief security officer with Cross River State Cultural Centre Board was gruesomely murdered by unknown person on January 22, 2017. He was until his death, also the Supervisor with the Technical unit of the centre.Public Relations Officer of the Cross River Police Command, Ms Irene Ugbo said three persons, including the man's girlfriend were arrested to facilitate investigation and fish out culprits...
"The girlfriend was the last person seen with the man and two men arrested are those whom he usually sends on errands, who were seen by some people walking towards his apartment shortly before he was found dead at the main bowl of the Cultural Centre Board" Mrs Ugbo said.
The police spokesman said several items, including plasma TV, ATM card, mobile phone, and his car were removed by the assailants and none have yet been recovered.
Today, the deceased son Jo Esse posted graphic photos of his father's lifeless body along with a post. Read below:
"Its 20th day since my humble father Engr. David Agama Esse of Cultural Center was gruesomely killed in cold blood at his service apartment here in Calabar inside Cultural Center Complex. Instead of the government to fight this crime, they all they did was to send a foolish emissary to go on social media, and post false information, (as revealed by the blogger) , claiming to have "arrested three suspects who killed the chief security of cultural center " all in the bid to exalt themselves against the truth that was published by the young Democratic party (YDP).
Well I leave all to God but the beast in me has just been released.
It is even more painful that I have been mourning and expecting moral or otherwise support from the government to the state CID on the lead there may have to carry out their investigations in an attempt to bring the perpetrators to book. Instead, the CRS government is more interested in self glory under false stories.
It is well.
Who no get man to fight for am, get God.
To God I pledge my dependence on this matter. Adieu Daddy"
