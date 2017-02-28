Graphic photos: Aborted triplets found on the side of the road in Niger state

A very graphic photo of aborted triplets lying on the road was shared on Facebook by a user, Ernest Obisike. The incident occurred in Bida, Niger State. He wrote,
the gate of motherless baby home rather than taking their lives like this.. anybody that did this...you are not a human being you are a devil in disguise....crying so deeply right now.. Father in heaven Please give those that value humanity kids in Jesus name Amen... People are wicked seriously...breaking the hearts of those looking for the fruits of the womb.. Uwa (world)
See the very graphic photo below... Viewers discretion advised.
