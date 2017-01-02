Graphic photos: 14 killed in a multiple car acident in Uganda
No fewer than 14 persons lost their lives in a multiple car accident that occurred at Kisagazi, village near Lugazi Town, along Kampala-Jinja highway, Uganda today February 1st. See more graphic photos after the cut..
WHEN EVER I FEEL DOWNCAST I READ THIS VERY ARTICLE " AWESOME PIECE"
OMG! May their souls rest in peace.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
