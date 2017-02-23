Graphic photo: Okada rider beheads 12 year old schoolboy in Ekiti

The Oyo state police command have arrested a motorcycle rider, Tosin Oluwatosin, pictured above, who was found with a human head at Ifaki-Ekiti in Ekiti state. According to reports, Tosin had picked up the boy with his motorcycle and was to drop him off at home. He however made a detour, took him to a house where the boy was beheaded. The police is currently on the trail of his accomplices. See the graphic photo after the cut.
8 comments:
Lord pls protect us bet ow wa he caught, period
Human are becoming more devilish than devil himself.. Which punishment is appropriate for this kind of homo sepien?
OMG!!! GOD have mercy on our souls oo and save us from blood thirsty demons....amen
IF I TALK NOW THEM GO SAY I TOO TALK
WETIN DEM DEY DO WITH HUMAN HEADS...
YORUBA TUEH FOR UNA
Oh my! Dey should pay
...merited happiness
Omg! Father protect us from evil. This is so sad. May God comfort his family.
Long live LIB
Quick money I guess. dammmmnn!!
Ask ur wretched impoverished otokoto brothers
