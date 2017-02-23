 Graphic photo: Okada rider beheads 12 year old schoolboy in Ekiti | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 23 February 2017

Graphic photo: Okada rider beheads 12 year old schoolboy in Ekiti

The Oyo state police command have arrested a motorcycle rider, Tosin Oluwatosin, pictured above, who was found with a human head at Ifaki-Ekiti in Ekiti state. According to reports, Tosin had picked up the boy with his motorcycle and was to drop him off at home. He however made a detour, took him to a house where the boy was beheaded. The police is currently on the trail of his accomplices.  See the graphic photo after the cut.

8 comments:

Esther Norah said...

Lord pls protect us bet ow wa he caught, period

23 February 2017 at 15:25
Saphire Muna said...

Human are becoming more devilish than devil himself.. Which punishment is appropriate for this kind of homo sepien?

23 February 2017 at 15:26
Chinyere Stella said...

OMG!!! GOD have mercy on our souls oo and save us from blood thirsty demons....amen

23 February 2017 at 15:38
OSINANL said...

IF I TALK NOW THEM GO SAY I TOO TALK
WETIN DEM DEY DO WITH HUMAN HEADS...
YORUBA TUEH FOR UNA

23 February 2017 at 15:42
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Oh my! Dey should pay


...merited happiness

23 February 2017 at 15:47
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Omg! Father protect us from evil. This is so sad. May God comfort his family.

Long live LIB

23 February 2017 at 15:47
Anonymous said...

Quick money I guess. dammmmnn!!

23 February 2017 at 15:58
Anonymous said...

Ask ur wretched impoverished otokoto brothers

23 February 2017 at 16:39

