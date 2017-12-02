Graphic: Court remands man for killing and burying his daughter's alleged 22-year-old boyfriend in Cross River State

In March 2015, Elewana, described as a dangerous man chased the late Douglas upon sighting him from a distance of about a kilometer to the gate of the Cross River Basin Development Authority where he shot him on the leg and arm.
After he died, Elewana of River Basin Authority, 8 Miles Calabar, took the corpse to the Federal Housing Police Station where he allegedly connived with the DPO to bury the deceased at the Goldie cemetery.
The matter which was heard at Court 8 presided over by Justice Ukpa Ebitham saw prosecution counsel Amaja Eneji tender evidence to the Court which showed that the license of the double barreled gun used in shooting the deceased expired in 2013, about 2 years before the incident.
Also tendered in evidence were two expended cartridges, one machete, a double barreled gun and five pellets recovered from the body of the deceased following an autopsy carried out after exhumation of the corpse reports.
Amaja who argued that no civilian had the right to take the life of another prayed the Court to critically assess the matter with a view to delivering judgement.
However, Defense Counsel, Clement Ukaegbu, told the Court that the wife of the accused had filed for an out of court settlement. The matter is adjourned till February 27 with presiding Judge Ebitham saying the matter will not be allowed to proceed beyond 2 weeks as it was a case of alleged murder.
Source: CrossRiverWatch
