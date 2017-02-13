Grammys2017: Check out the first set winners

With 83 total categories across 30 fields up for grabs at the 2017 Grammy Awards, it's impossible for the live broadcast to accommodate all the winners. The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony popularly tagged 'the ceremony before the ceremony 'comes in and it kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET where approximately 70 awards will be dished out before the main event.
Below is the list of the first set of announced winners!
Best New Age Album:
Orogen — John BurkeDark Sky Island — EnyaInner Passion — Peter Kater & Tina GuoRosetta — VangelisWINNER: White Sun II — White Sun
Best Gospel Album:
Listen —Tim Bowman Jr.Fill This House — Shirley CaesarA Worshipper's Heart [Live] —Todd DulaneyWINNER: Losing My Religion — Kirk Franklin
Demonstrate [Live] —William Murphy
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
Poets & Saints — All Sons & DaughtersAmerican Prodigal — CrowderBe One — Natalie GrantYouth Revival [Live] — Hillsong Young & FreeWINNER: Love Remains — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Best World Music Album:
Destiny — Celtic WomanWalking In The Footsteps Of Our Fathers — Ladysmith Black MambazoWINNER: Sing Me Home — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
Land Of Gold — Anoushka ShankarDois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil
CHILDREN'S FIELD
Best Children's Album:
Explorer Of The World — Frances EnglandWINNER: Infinity Plus One — Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
Novelties — Recess MonkeyPress Play — Brady Rymer And The Little Band That CouldSaddle Up — The Okee Dokee Brothers
SPOKEN WORD FIELD
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo — Amy SchumerWINNER: In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox — Carol Burnett
M Train — Patti SmithUnder The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A.Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia) — (Various Artists)Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink — Elvis Costello
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Amy — (Various Artists)WINNER: Miles Ahead — Miles Davis & Various Artists)
Straight Outta Compton — (Various Artists)Suicide Squad (Collector's Edition) — (Various Artists)Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1 — (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:Bridge of Spies — Thomas Newman, composerQuentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight — Ennio Morricone, composerThe Revenant — Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto, composersWINNER: Star Wars: The Force Awakens — John Williams, composer
Stranger Things Volume 1 — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composersStranger Things Volume 2 — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers
Best Instrumental Composition:
"Bridge of Spies (End Title)" — Thomas Newman, composer (Thomas Newman)
"The Expensive Train Set (An Epic Sarahnade For Big Band)" — Tim Davies, composer (Tim Davies Big Band)
"Flow" — Alan Ferber, composer (Alan Ferber Nonet)
"L'Ultima Diligenza Di Red Rock - Verisione Integrale" — Ennio Morricone, composer (Ennio Morricone)WINNER: "Spoken At Midnight" — Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:
"Ask Me Now" — John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
"Good 'Swing' Wenceslas" — Sammy Nestico, arranger (The Count Basie Orchestra)
"Linus & Lucy" — Christian Jacob, arranger (The Phil Norman Tentet)
"Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds" — John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa)
"We Three Kings" — Ted Nash, arranger (Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis)WINNER: "You and I" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:
"Do You Hear What I Hear?" — Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band Featuring Take 6)
"Do You Want To Know A Secret" — John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa Featuring Renee Olstead)WINNER: "Flintstones" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
"I'm A Fool To Want You" — Alan Broadbent, arranger (Kristin Chenoweth)
"Somewhere (Dirty Blvd) (Extended Version)" — Billy Childs & Larry Klein, arrangers (Lang Lang Featuring Lisa Fischer & Jeffrey Wright)
PACKAGE FIELD
Best Recording Package:
Anti (Deluxe Edition) — Ciarra Pardo & Robyn Fenty, art directors (Rihanna)WINNER: Blackstar — Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)
Human Performance — Andrew Savage, art director (Parquet Courts)Sunset Motel — Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)22, A Million — Eric Timothy Carlson, art director (Bon Iver)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package:
WINNER: Edith Piaf 1915-2015 — Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)
401 Days — Jonathan Dagan & Mathias Høst Normark, art directors (J.Views)I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It — Samuel Burgess-Johnson & Matthew Healy, art directors (The 1975)Paper Wheels (Deluxe Limited Edition) — Matt Taylor, art director (Trey Anastasio)Tug of War (Deluxe Edition) — Simon Earith & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)
NOTES FIELD
Best Album Notes:
The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection — Mikal Gilmore, album notes writer (Kris Kristofferson)The Knoxville Sessions, 1929-1930: Knox County Stomp — Ted Olson & Tony Russell, album notes writers (Various Artists)Ork Records: New York, New York — Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, album notes writers (Various Artists) WINNER: Sissle And Blake Sing Shuffle Along — Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)
Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890-1990 — Richard Martin, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Producer of the Year, Classical:
Blanton AlspaughWINNER: David Frost
Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin
Judith Sherman
Robina G. Young
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:
Fitelberg: Chamber Works — ARC EnsembleReflections — Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & TrondheimsolisteneSerious Business — Spektral QuartetWINNER: Steve Reich — Third Coast Percussion
Trios From Our Homelands — Lincoln Trio
Best Music Video:
WINNER: "Formation" — Beyoncé
"River" — Leon Bridges
"Up & Up" — Coldplay
"Gosh" — Jamie XX
"Upside Down & Inside Out" — OK Go
Best Music Film:
I'll Sleep When I'm Dead — Steve AokiWINNER: The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years — (The Beatles)
Lemonade — BeyoncéThe Music Of Strangers — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road EnsembleAmerican Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry — (Various Artists)
