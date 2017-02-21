"Grace Mugabe is a motor mouth who suffers from mental constipation" Zimbabwean democracy activist

A Zimbabwean democracy activist and educationist has described the country's first lady as a "motor mouth who suffers from mental constipation"Addressing supporters from the ruling ZANU-PF party last Friday in Harare, ahead of the general election due next year, Grace Mugabe, who is seen as a possible successor to Robert Mugabe, said:
Patson Dzamara was reacting to Grace Mugabe's recent statement that her 92-year-old husband would be the voters' choice even if he dies.
"One day when God decides that Mugabe dies, we will have his corpse appear as a candidate on the ballot paper. You will see people voting for Mugabe as a corpse. I am seriously telling you...just to show how people love their president."More tweets below..
