Govvernor of Benue congratulates Wellington Clinics on their Neuo - Navigation System

Thursday, 16 February 2017

Governor of Benue congratulates Wellington Clinics on their Neuro - Navigation System

The Wellington stealth guided surgery has attracted not only surgeons from across the globe, It has also attracted politicians who means well for this country.
His Excellency, the Executive governor of Benue State Samuel Ortomwas one of her August visitors recently. He stated that he believes in creating equal opportunity locally to curb medical tourism and capital fight out of the country.
 
He urged Nigerians to be a part of this visionary gesture and emulate same and advised further that we should exhaust the locally available options before embarking on expensive medical trips abroad to manage such conditions that could be treated locally.
