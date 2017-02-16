Governor of Ebonyi state gifts N500k to crippled man who was brutalized by soldiers, demands dismissal of the soldiers

In a statement released by Ebonyi state Chief Press Secretary, Emma Anya, the governor said that the 21 days punishment given to soldiers was too mild and demanded their immediate dismissal from the force.
“I suggest to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Buratai, that those soldiers should be sacked from the army and be prosecuted immediately.” he said.He also thanked the governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano for responding promptly to the case and rehabilitation of the Chijoke who is a native of Ikwo Local Goverment Area, Ebonyi state.
"I want to thank the Governor of Anambra State for his quick intervention in this matter. I was very happy when he reacted immediately and rehabilitated the young man.
I also want to commend the Chief of Army Staff for the disciplinary action so far taken against those two soldiers. I thank the people of Anambra and Ebonyi who followed up on this matter.
But we are going to take a picture of him (Oruku) and send to the COAS to demand the sacking and prosecution of those soldiers who carried such unprofessional act. I believe that the army has to be disciplined in their conduct. We must insist that discipline is maintained in our society. If enough punishment is not meted on those two soldiers, they would still carry out the same act.”
